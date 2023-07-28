100 Years Ago
Sunday, July 29, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, July 29, 1948
• Corn crops in the Yankton territory were generally considered “made” but the grain harvest, which had just gained momentum in the past week, will be virtually slowed to a standstill for a few more days as the July skies opened in a farewell appearance to contribute 1.75 inches of moisture for Yankton and vicinity in a rainstorm last night which covered a wide area. Dr. Gl. L. Ardery’s rain gauge in town recorded 1.86.
• In the midst of the rain storm which occurred last night about 9:00 o’clock the Yankton Fire Department was called to the Bill Hoffman residence, on 15th and Mulberry streets, where apparently lightning had hit the electric stove, causing smoke and appearances of possible fire. Fire Chief Cecil Bauer reported that no damage has been caused.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, July 29, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 29, 1998
• Eight years ago, Andy Holst just wanted to start his own business and make money for college by doing what he had done since he was a little kid — mow lawns. Now 20 years old and a junior in college, Holst said he feels God is calling him to greener pastures. In order to participate in summer-long mission work in California next summer, Holst will sell his business, Andy’s Lawn Service, to Arlin and Jordan Likness of Yankton.
• Even without any action from the Yankton County Commission, Jason Coester will be the Republican nominee for the Yankton County Auditor’s job, and barring a last-minute independent candidate will take over the job in November. Coester was defeated by fellow Republican Brandon Novak in the June Yankton County Primary. However, last week Novak informed County party leaders that since he is a part-time postal service employee, he is not allowed to hold political office.
