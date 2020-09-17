Market at the Meridian and Connecting Cultures will team up Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon to provide unique experiences for those attending the Multicultural Fair at Second St. and Douglas Ave. in Yankton.
The regular vendors will be at the Market, as well as booths featuring native dress and foods from different cultures, dancing and music. Families for Change will feature Native American dancers. Yuyu Mix will provide music for shoppers.
The Yankton area has long been a destination for immigrants from other countries, starting in the 1800s. A chance to celebrate the newcomers in our midst and to learn more about their native customs is available for a short time on Saturday.
Produce is abundant, as well as jellies, pickles and all sorts of baked goods, including kolaches. Home-sewn and homemade items are a big part of the market as are the artistic items brought to you in the form of photographs, hand-painted signs and cards.
Market at the Meridian is Yankton’s premier farmer’s market and is open weekly until Oct. 31.
