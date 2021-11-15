PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Education has extended the deadline for individuals to apply to be part of the Social Studies Standards Revision Commission. The commission will work with the department to draft new state content standards for K-12 social studies.
The new application deadline is Nov. 30, 11:59 p.m. CST. Individuals interested in serving on the commission can use the online form to apply at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdp0vscL3kMCiz99dHCaj9w4njtG1Nkd3BaW462_bPRassdRA/viewform.
