100 Years Ago
Thursday, October 28, 1920
• Yankton was the coldest point in South Dakota last night, the mercury here dropping to 19 degrees above the zero mark, according to the records of the Government Weather Observer Fallon. This is the lowest temperature reached here thus far this fall.
• Capt. Joseph Giesler is sitting in the pontoon bridge office these snappy mornings and wondering how long before slush ice will come from the river. Slush ice is likely to mean trouble for his pontoons.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, October 28, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 28, 1970
• Yankton retailers adopted a recommended Christmas store hours and approved a $1,500 Christmas promotion plan for media advertising and other features.
• The announcement that Milo Wepking will be the speaker at this year’s Quarterback Club banquet is a satisfying one. Wepking has been one of the more popular figures in South Dakota athletics for many years, and is well-known as a speaker to young people’s groups.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, October 28, 1995
• A visit to a haunted house during the Halloween season will bring chills to the heartiest. Two haunted houses have been set up in Yankton for Halloween lovers. Special times have been set up for trick or treating at the Yankton Mall, in Downtown Yankton and at the Yankton Care Center and Mount Marty College.
• Yankton’s 49-37 victory over Central in girls’ basketball action Friday night put the wraps on a perfect regular season for the Gazelles. The 18-0 showing was, according to Doug Pesicka, “a pleasant surprise.”
