BROOKINGS — Producers are invited to visit the SDSU Extension booth at Dakotafest Aug. 16-18 in Mitchell. SDSU Extension experts will be ready to answer questions and share information on a variety of topics important to South Dakota producers.

“SDSU Extension is excited to be a part of this year’s Dakotafest,” said Karla Trautman, SDSU Extension Director. “Our Extension professionals will be on site to provide educational information, technical assistance and answer questions.”

