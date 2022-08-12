BROOKINGS — Producers are invited to visit the SDSU Extension booth at Dakotafest Aug. 16-18 in Mitchell. SDSU Extension experts will be ready to answer questions and share information on a variety of topics important to South Dakota producers.
“SDSU Extension is excited to be a part of this year’s Dakotafest,” said Karla Trautman, SDSU Extension Director. “Our Extension professionals will be on site to provide educational information, technical assistance and answer questions.”
This year, informational sessions will be held each day at 12:30 p.m. followed by an SDSU ice cream social at 1:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 16: We Care: Sustainability of the Pork Industry — Ryan Samuel, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Swine Specialist
• Wednesday, Aug. 17: It’s All About Trees — John Ball, professor, SDSU Extension Forestry Specialist and South Dakota Department of Agriculture Forest Health Specialist
• Thursday, Aug. 18: Soil Health and Corn Nitrogen and Phosphorous — Jason Clark, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Soil Fertility Specialist
Other information and displays available at the SDSU Extension booth will include:
• Silage and Forage — Kiernan Brandt, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist.
• Every Acre Counts — Matt Diersen, professor and SDSU Extension Risk and Business Management Specialist, and Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist
• Precision Agriculture Equipment and Tools — Ali Mirzakhani Nafchi, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Precision Agriculture Specialist
• Cover Crop Investment — Tong Wang, SDSU Extension Advanced Production Specialist
• Drainage in Dry Years — John McMaine, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Water Management Engineer
• Estate Planning and Succession — Heather Gessner, SDSU Extension Livestock Business Management Field Specialist
• Beef Cow Reproduction/Water and Nitrate Testing — Olivia Amundson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist, and Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist
For more information or questions, contact Alexander Smart, professor and SDSU Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Senior Program Leader, at alexander.smart@sdstate.edu or 605-688-4940.
