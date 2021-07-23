The Yankton City Commission will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss utility rates and the Bed, Board and Booze (BBB) tax prior to the commission’s 7 p.m. regular meeting.
During a media briefing Friday, City Manager Amy Leon said the workshop discussion is part of the ongoing budget process as the city puts together a new budget for 2022.
Leon said she will not propose any rate increases in city utilities, which include water, sewer and garbage/solid waste.
“Our fund balances are healthy, so we think we have appropriate rates set to cover what our expenses (for) operating and capital are going to be in those departments,” she said.
During Monday’s regular meeting, the commission will consider a conditional-use permit request from The Center, discuss Yankton County pre-disaster mitigation plan projects, consider an addendum to the city’s collective bargaining agreement and hold a special session, among other items.
Monday’s work session and meeting will be held in the Career Manufacturing Technical Education Academy (RTEC). You can also watch the City Commission meeting by accessing the City of Yankton’s YouTube Live Channel. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD1a1hf1dIkiLVSVXnmdRQg/live.
