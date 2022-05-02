Accidents
• A report was received at 11:01 p.m. Friday of a two-vehicle accident on Summit St.
• A report was received at 11:24 a.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run accident on Dakota St.
• A report was received at 1:22 p.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run accident on Cedar St.
• A report was received at 12:24 p.m. Sunday of a hit-and-run accident on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:41 p.m. Friday of a non-injury accident on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:55 p.m. Saturday of a non-injury accident on 430th Ave. near Lesterville.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:46 p.m. Saturday of a car-versus-deer accident on NW Jim River Rd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:57 p.m. Saturday of a car-versus-deer accident on Woodland Loop.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:24 a.m. Monday of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 52.
