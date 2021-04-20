A Learning Experience

Mount Marty University is offering a new doctoral degree starting next fall, benefiting not only nurses but also their patients and overall health care.
The Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program enables nurses to earn the highest degree offered in their career field, according to Kathy Magorian, the MMU dean of nursing and health sciences.
“(This program) focuses on two distinct areas — leadership and education,” she said. “These two areas have emerged … as being under-represented in nursing.”
The program will take seven semesters to complete with a course load of four to eight credits per semester. The program is geared toward nurses with a master’s degree who may also want to continue working while completing the DNP program.
The pandemic revealed unmet needs for the nation’s health care system, Magorian said. DNP graduates can help fill those needs, whether by improving current health settings or developing new methods of delivering care.
“Nursing is an evolving field which requires nurses to continually seek new knowledge,” she said. “The DNP degree will provide nurses with the highest level of nursing knowledge in order to provide the best care.”
Mount Marty’s DNP program has been approved by the Higher Learning Commission, which accredits MMU as an institution, Magorian said. In addition, the South Dakota Board of Nursing has approved the program.
Mount Marty has begun the accreditation process with CCNE (Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education). The school has met the timelines set forth and will continue through an already planned visit prior to any student completing the program.
Under the program, DNP graduates can become a nursing educator, who trains skilled nursing professionals in the field. Another opportunity is becoming an executive leader in clinical or educational settings.
Clinical settings can include a hospital, department, outpatient facility or a clinic whose primary purpose is sports medicine, rehabilitation or wellness, according to one definition.
Nurses with a DNP degree hold the highest level of scientific knowledge and practical experience possible, Magorian said.
“Overall, this will provide the best care possible to patients,” she said.
PROGRAM FEATURES
The DNP offers an alternative to research-focused doctoral programs. The intended audience includes nurses currently holding a master’s degree in nursing. This may include nurse educators, nurse practitioners, nurse anesthetists, clinical nurse specialists or nurse midwives.
Applicants for the Mount Marty DNP program must meet a number of admission requirements, including a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale from master’s level nursing courses.
The DNP program includes courses in legal/ethical concepts as well as business and finance. The combination provides a broad base of knowledge in a variety of areas that include practice and education.
The Mount Marty program could help a nurse administrator seeking the highest possible degree in the field, Magorian said. The nurse administrator might be the chief nursing officer (CNO) of a large health care system or a small hospital, she said.
“The degree could also be of interest to advanced practice nurses who wish to have their own business and independent practice,” she added.
The Mount Marty program is different than those offered elsewhere in South Dakota because the curriculum prepares nurse leaders to translate research into practices, Magorian said.
The coursework includes research methods, such as statistics and analysis; the history and philosophy of nursing science; and leadership skills, she said. All areas are designed to prepare graduates to be leaders capable of redesigning and improving clinical training programs, she added.
DNP students with an interest in training and leadership will take courses dealing with teaching methods, adult learning and the evaluation of learning outcomes.
The DNP graduate can serve as both a leader and educator well suited to train fellow staff members, patients and communities. The program’s graduates can also contribute to schools of nursing as an expert educator.
OFFERING FLEXIBILITY
The Mount Marty program is planned as a hybrid course, combining online with in-person instruction, Magorian said.
“Much of the course work will be completed online,” she said. “However, keeping with the mission and core values of MMU, expected twice-per-semester seminar days will allow students to gather in a face-to-face environment.”
In those settings, students can work on their projects with guidance and support from faculty. The students can also engage with and learn from experts in legal/ethical, business and leadership roles and grow as members of the MMU community.
The program is geared at working nurses. Designed as a part-time option, 14 courses over seven semesters allow nurses to continue their work in the clinical or educational area while pursuing the DNP degree.
In that way, students are learning and earning at the same time, Magorian said.
“The schedule will allow nurses to have much flexibility in creating projects that improve practice, while still being actively engaged in that practice,” she said.
The DNP offers an option for any MMU nursing master’s degree graduate to pursue other degrees, such as FNP (family nurse practitioner), PMHNP (Psychiatric Mental health Nurse Practitioner) and the CRNA (certified registered nurse anesthetist).
Locations of the face-to-face experiences held throughout the program could include Yankton, Sioux Falls or Watertown, depending on the general location of students enrolled.
——
To learn more or to apply, visit online at mountmarty.edu/dnp or contact Magorian or Michelle Van Whye, the DNP program coordinator.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.