100 Years Ago
Thursday, June 17, 1920
• A severe gust of wind yesterday slammed shut the west door of the Nelson Music Store breaking the door glass. Luckily, there was so one near and so no one was injured.
• M.J. Quick is raising his house and excavating for a basement in order to make his place thoroughly modern.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, June 17, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 17, 1970
• The ambassador to the United States from Czechoslovakia will speak at Tabor Monday at Sokol Park making note of the 25th anniversary of the liberation of his nation by allied troops during World War II. The ambassador, Dr. Ivan Rohal, notified Tabor officials that he would be able to participate in the internationally famous Tabor Czech festival during their first day activities.
• For the past week and a half, Yankton area National Guardsmen have been living a life far removed from the workaday world they will return to this weekend. Yankton’s C Battery, First Battalion of the 147th Artillery, today is nearing the end of its two-week training camp tour in South Dakota’s barren badlands.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, June 17, 1995
• Efforts to spawn the pallid sturgeon are receiving a Russian touch at the Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery. Evgeniy N. Artyukhin, a sturgeon expert from St. Petersburg, Russia, has been offering advice and techniques at the hatchery.
• Construction of a regional landfill 1 ½ miles west of Lake Andes will proceed following this week’s ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence Piersol. The landfill will serve 24 communities and Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Douglas and Gregory counties in south-central South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.