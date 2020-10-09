PIERRE — The Mental Health of First Responders Task Force, chaired by Representative Rhonda Milstead (R-Hartford), will hold its third meeting of the 2020 interim on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. (CT). The meeting will be conducted via electronic conference with limited physical access in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre. In accordance with COVID-19 guidance, in-person attendees are encouraged to wear face coverings and remain at least six feet apart.
The task force was created through the passage of House Concurrent Resolution 6023 by the 2020 Legislature. The group is studying the mental health needs and challenges facing first responders.
Members of the public wishing to provide comments to the committee may do so by emailing: firstresponders@sdlegislature.gov. The agenda is available online: https://sdlegislature.gov/docs/Interim/2020/agendas/AFRT10152020.pdf
