Officials: Cause Of Huron Dam Fish Die-Off Still Unclear

The winter fish kill in Huron.

A recently completed James River dam project was the site of a massive fish die-off in Huron last week, but state officials say the cause of the deaths is unclear.

A state official says they are monitoring the situation on the ground and may restock the affected area of the river.

