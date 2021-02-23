The Yankton Community Library (YCL) is now offering Take and Make Hot Chocolate Bomb kits for teens (sixth grade and up) and adults.
Perhaps you’ve seen them on social media, but hot chocolate bombs are cocoa mix and marshmallows inside a big chocolate shell. You plop them in your hot milk or water and watch them “explode.”
YCL will be offering a video tutorial on Facebook on Feb. 26 to show you how to make one using your kit. Kits are in limited supply, so make sure to grab one while they are still available.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
