• A report was received at 3:42 p.m. Friday of vandalism on Summit St.
• A report was received at 9:35 p.m. Friday of an assault on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:15 a.m. Saturday of the theft of beer from a business on E. 4th St.
• A report was received at 8:30 a.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on W. 30th St.
• A report was received at 10:58 a.m. Saturday of the theft of a vehicle on 8th St.
• A report was received at 11:45 a.m. Saturday of the theft of a vehicle on E. 5th St. The vehicle was later returned and the reporting party asked to disregard the incident.
• A report was received at 12:04 a.m. Sunday of a fight on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:11 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a phone charger from a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 3:51 p.m. Sunday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 4:12 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a vehicle on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 4:24 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a firearm from a vehicle on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 5:37 p.m. Sunday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 6:36 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on National St.
• A report was received at 6:58 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a wallet from a vehicle on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 9:58 p.m. Sunday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 8:45 a.m. Monday of a forged prescription on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:25 a.m. Monday of a domestic incident on W. 2nd St. on Mission Hill.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
