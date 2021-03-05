PIERRE — The 1st Circuit Yankton County Drug & DUI Court will host a graduation at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at the Yankton County Courthouse and Safety Center.
The 1st Circuit Yankton County Drug Court began operation in January 2013, adding a DUI Court track in May 2019. The court serves individuals residing in Yankton, Clay and Hutchinson counties. Participants must complete extensive treatment, maintain employment, be actively engaged within the community, are subject to frequent drug and alcohol testing, and must comply with weekly court review hearings.
Graduation attendance is limited due to social precautions; however, it will be streamed live on the South Dakota Network. Anyone wishing to view the ceremony may join online at https://www.sd.net/UJSCourt6.
