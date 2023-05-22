A special reception honoring Yankton’s 2022 Citizen of the Year, Diane Reese, is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at The Center, 900 Whiting Drive, Yankton. A program will be held at that time.
All friends and acquaintances are invited to attend this event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.