SIOUX FALLS — AAA is releasing its new Used EV Buyer's Guide that includes basic information on electric vehicles (EVs) like ownership costs, details to consider before purchasing, and guidance for those who want an EV but need more affordable options.

Last year’s AAA survey revealed that of consumers interested in EVs, 25% would purchase used, with Millennials (32%) the most likely to consider this option. AAA wants consumers interested in going electric, whether new or used, to be informed and educated on EV ownership before purchase to ensure a rewarding and confident experience.

