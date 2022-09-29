VERMILLION — Join the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library for a presentation about how to use Kanopy. The program will be held at noon on Friday, Oct. 7.
What is Kanopy? It is an on-demand streaming video service that includes movies, documentaries, foreign films. Classic cinema, independent films and educational videos. All this is available to you with your library card.
Register at bit.ly/vplkanopy to get the Zoom link and let us know if you plan on attending in person or virtually.
This program will be held in person at the Vermillion Public Library, in the Kozak Room. Guests are welcome to bring their lunch, and refreshments will be served!
The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is located at 18 Church Street in Vermillion. Contact them at 605-677-7060, or through email at vplstaff@vermillionpubliclibrary.org.
