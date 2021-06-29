Name Released In Union County Fatal Crash

ELK POINT — A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash north of Elk Point.
According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2002 Dodge Caravan was southbound on Interstate 29 approximately 15 miles north of Elk Point when the vehicle entered the median, then went across both southbound lanes, into the west ditch and rolled at 3:42 a.m.
Stephanie Applegarth, the 38-year-old driver and only vehicle occupant, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
That area of Interstate 29 was closed for about an hour and traffic was rerouted.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
