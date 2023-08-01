PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) is accepting applications for projects eligible for federal Clean Water Act, Section 319 nonpoint source pollution control grants.
The application deadline is Oct. 1, 2023.
Section 319 of the federal Clean Water Act provides grants to reduce water pollution from nonpoint sources, such as polluted runoff from urban, agricultural, and forest lands.
Eligible applicants include governmental agencies; state government subdivisions, such as conservation districts, water development districts, counties, and municipalities; universities; certain nonprofit organizations; and federally recognized Indian tribes. Other groups may participate by applying through one of the eligible entities as a project partner.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grants require 40% local match.
