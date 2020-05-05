Cases Disposed: April 11-17, 2020
Gabriel A. Dunkel, 517 Picotte, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Kelli J. Sovereign, Lincoln, Neb.; Establishment of speed zones; $87.50; No SD registration in possession of SD carrier; $122.50.
Manuel Medina Enriquez, 1004 W. 10th St., Yankton; Exhibition driving; $116.50.
Shane Rupe, Sioux Falls; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Stephanie A. Schurman, 910 West St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kiah Bouck, 1003 #3 Memory Lane, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $272.50.
Matthew Maruska, Scotland; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $272.50.
Mathew Robert Santiago, 604 Linn, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $107.50.
Abby Bruce, Bloomfield, Neb.; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $122.50.
Shawn Dean Crist, 501 W. 4th Street, Apt. 9, Yankton; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $500; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tara R. Kryger, Irene; No driver’s license; $122.50.
Tad Alan Tavenner, Sioux Falls; Overweight on axle; $1,090.50.
Jared Lee Lickfelt, 1305 Belair, Yankton; Grand theft-more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Suspended execution of sentence; $15,453.40; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years suspended; Three years probation.
