100 Years Ago
Friday, June 10, 1921
• Several large electric rotary fans are being installed in the roof of the Moon theater by which Manager Tammen proposes to keep his patrons cool.
• The interior of the courthouse looks bright and clean in its new coat of paint, and the job is now well along.
75 Years Ago
Monday, June 10, 1946
• The first French bride to arrive in this vicinity came to Yankton this forenoon on the train and was met here by her father-in-law, Nic Karolewicz of Lesterville. She is the wife of First Sergeant Tom Karolewicz who is still in France but is expected to arrive home soon.
• South Dakota Masons and others from neighboring states have been pouring into Yankton this weekend for the 72nd annual communication of the Grand Lodge of South Dakota which opens here tomorrow for two days.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, June 10, 1971
• A planting bee was held on the Ernest B. Hanson farm while he was hospitalized. Assisting in the planting were Albert Petrik, Manfred Cowman, Jim Wibben, Wilmer Rye, Merle Olson, Edward Aaen and Leonard Hanson. Mrs. Wilmer Rye and Mrs. Albert Petrik served dinner and lunches for the men.
• The State Board of Agriculture has decided to drop the poultry show at the State Fair this year because of a “general lack of interest” by the poultry industry.
25 Years Ago
Monday, June 10, 1996
• Saturday morning 32 cyclists left Springfield bound for Yankton, knowing their ride would benefit themselves and the community. The $25 fee collected from each rider will join the K-9 Corps money being raised to train a drug dog and handler and purchase needed equipment for the Yankton Police Department.
• The Yankton Sportstuff girls U-18 softball team pounded out 55 runs and 27 hits as they crushed Vermillion II in a doubleheader Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.