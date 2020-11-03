South Dakota recorded 1,004 new COVID-19 infections and eight new deaths in Tuesday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Yankton County saw 22 new infections. There were also 26 new recoveries.
Also, Bon Homme County reported 64 new cases, likely due in part to the outbreak at the Mike Durfee State Prison. The county also recorded 31 new recoveries.
The eight new deaths brought the state’s toll to 446. None of the deaths occurred in the Yankton area.
South Dakota hospitalizations also jumped, with the number of people currently hospitalized rising to 480, an all-time high.
Here are summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 64 new cases (1,086 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (23), 31 new recoveries (378), 707 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 10 new cases (453), 1 new hospitalization (66), 11 new recoveries (323), 129 active cases;
• Clay County — 12 new cases (896), 1 new hospitalization (23) 13 new recoveries (725), 163 active cases;
• Douglas County — 5 new cases (185), 2 new hospitalizations (31), 2 new recoveries (140), 40 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 4 new cases (261), 0 new hospitalizations (23), 3 new recoveries (191), 68 active cases;
• Turner County — 12 new cases (546), 0 new hospitalizations (28), 20 new recoveries (360), 168 active cases;
• Union County — 12 new cases (820), 0 new hospitalizations (49), 10 new recoveries (646), 162 active cases;
• Yankton County — 22 new cases (969), 1 new hospitalization (39), 26 new recoveries (668), 295 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Monday reported 11 new infections in Knox County, raising its case total to 296. Dixon County added three new cases (173 total), while Cedar County reported no new positive tests (168).
Also Tuesday, the University of South Dakota online portal reported 41 active cases (29 students, 12 staff), up three from Monday. The number in quarantine/isolation rose to 150 (+6), including 21 on campus (-1).
Late Monday, Mount Marty University reported four active cases (2 students, 2 staff), an increase of one from Friday.
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Tuesday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 48,854 (+1,004: 926 confirmed 78 probable);
• Active Cases — 13,367 (+42);
• Recoveries — 35,041 (+954);
• Hospitalizations — 2,634 ever hospitalized (+79); 480 currently hospitalized (+78);
• Testing — 3,303 new tests processed; 2,073 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, 954 new infections were reported late Monday by the DHHS. There were also two new deaths, raising the state toll to 656.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 72,620 (+954);
• Active Cases — 26,856 (+617);
• Recoveries — 45,108 (+335);
• Hospitalizations — 3,076 ever hospitalized (+26); 642 currently hospitalized (+30);
• Testing — 9,967 new tests processed; 2,860 new individuals tested.
