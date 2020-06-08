Mount Marty Adjusts Fall Semester Schedule Due To COVID-19

Mount Marty College officials announced Monday they will be adjusting the schedule for the fall 2020 semester. In an effort to promote safety and the well-being of students, faculty and staff, a decision has been made to adjust the start date and end date of the semester to accommodate for potential impacts of COVID-19 on the campus community.
Mount Marty University will begin instruction on Monday, Aug. 24, which is one week earlier than originally scheduled. The semester will conclude on Nov. 24, right before Thanksgiving break.
Looking forward, the spring semester is expected to occur as scheduled. All decisions regarding the spring semester will be made as more information becomes available relevant to that time period.
Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to check their email for the most up-to-date information.
Mount Marty has been working closely with health care officials, fellow GPAC members and national higher education associations since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This change to the schedule greatly reduces the risk of the virus being brought onto our campus after the extended Thanksgiving break.
For most recent updates regarding Mount Marty’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, see the college’s resources page at mountmarty.edu/coronavirus.
