Avera Sacred Heart Hospital has announced that the Wound Care & Hyperbaric Treatment Center is a recipient of RestorixHealth’s Clinical Distinction Award. Recipients of this award meet or exceed national quality benchmarks over a set period of time.
“This achievement reaffirms our commitment to the patient experience and the quality of care the Wound Care & Hyperbaric Treatment Center provides its patients every day,” said Jan Arens, program director. “Despite a daunting pandemic, we have been able to maintain clinical excellence, and I am proud to be a recipient of an award that recognizes the hard work and dedication of our staff.”
RestorixHealth launched its Clinical Distinction recognition program to recognize those centers that have demonstrated success by meeting or exceeding patient safety goals along with a 90% healing rate.
The Wound Care & Hyperbaric Treatment Center is dedicated to optimizing outcomes and preventing lower limb loss in those patients with non-healing wounds. The approach to wound care is aggressive and comprehensive, coordinating traditional and advanced therapies and techniques that are proven to reduce healing time and improve healing rates.
The center is staffed with a multidisciplinary team of physicians along with nurses and technicians with advanced training in wound care and hyperbaric medicine. Integrating a team of wound care professionals optimizes patient care, while offering the most advanced healing options.
The Wound Care & Hyperbaric Treatment Center is located in the Avera Sacred Heart Professional Office Pavilion. For more information, call 605-655-1710.
