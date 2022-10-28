Despite Rain, Yankton County Burn Ban Remains In Place

The rain that fell across much of the Yankton area Thursday was certainly welcome, but it did little to change the drought or fire danger situation.
On Friday, the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) announced that the burn ban for the county will remain in place, despite the rain.
“With the limited amount of rain, conditions will quickly return to the HIGH (fire danger) category (Saturday), October 29, 2022, and continue for the next week,” Paul Scherschligt of the YCOEM said in a press release.
“We understand that there are burn piles needing to be burned, but with the winds returning on Saturday, this can create issues with piles of debris that are still smoldering,” Scherschligt added.
According to WNAX, Yankton officially received .71 of rain Thursday. Much of the precipitation from the system fell along the Missouri River corridor, which has been rated at extreme drought for more than a month.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for highs in the upper 60s Saturday with breezy conditions. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 70s for much of next week; the average high for this time of year is in the mid to upper 50s. No rain is in the forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.