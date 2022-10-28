Despite Rain, Yankton County Burn Ban Remains In Place
Kelly Hertz/P&D

The rain that fell across much of the Yankton area Thursday was certainly welcome, but it did little to change the drought or fire danger situation.

On Friday, the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) announced that the burn ban for the county will remain in place, despite the rain.

