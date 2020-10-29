PIERRE — Keeping South Dakota families safe is the goal of new services being provided by the Department of Social Services (DSS).
In addition to ongoing opioid prevention and treatment services, a recently awarded grant will allow DSS to provide intensive case management support for pregnant and postpartum women impacted by opioid and/or methamphetamine use; assist recovery homes in South Dakota; and expand services like peer recovery supports and Care Coordination to individuals addicted to meth.
“Opioid addiction can impact anyone, and that’s why we need everyone to work together to strengthen families and keep our loved ones healthy and safe,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “The Department of Social Services is committed to making sure that the right resources and supports are available to everyone who needs them.”
DSS will receive $8 million over the next two years from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to support opioid prevention, awareness, and treatment services. The grant is a continuation of funding first made to states in 2017.
DSS has focused its funding on raising public awareness about opioids through the Avoid Opioid campaign; connecting individuals to resources through the Treatment Resource Hotline and Care Coordination program; partnering with schools and community coalitions on prevention programming; and, assisting opioid use disorder patients with medication-assisted treatment.
To help prevent overdose deaths from opioids including prescription pain killers, heroin, and fentanyl, DSS has also issued a standing order at South Dakota pharmacies to make naloxone, also known as Narcan®, more easily available. DSS is working with the South Dakota Board of Pharmacy to educate pharmacists about the new standing order and required steps to dispense naloxone.
To learn more about opioid prevention and recovery resources, visit www.AvoidOpioidSD.com or call the South Dakota Resource Hotline at 1-800-920-4343.
