PIERRE — The South Dakota State Library Board has announced that 78 South Dakota libraries have received $1.9 million in grants funded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
“These funds will help libraries across our state to invest in infrastructure, technology and materials that will serve their patrons through modern, innovative facilities and practices well into the future,” said Brenda Hemmelman, interim state librarian.
Grant-funded items include the following:
• Technology to replace old computers, printers and iPads
• Podcasting equipment
• Digitization equipment
• Books, audio books and e-books
• 3D printers and other makerspace equipment
• Furniture with embedded technology
• Library automation software
• SMART boards/Promethean boards for classroom teaching and displays
Grants were awarded to 41 public libraries, 22 school libraries and 15 academic libraries.
The South Dakota State Library has also purchased $76,000 worth of audiobooks and e-books for the South Dakota Titles to Go (SDTTG) consortium with funds from IMLS through ARPA. South Dakota Titles to Go is powered by OverDrive and facilitated by the State Library. It provides participating public library patrons the ability to download audiobooks and e-books.
SDTTG usage grew 18% from 2019 to 2020, when users checked out 412,364 titles. South Dakota public libraries interested in joining the SDTTG consortium should contact the State Library at 1-800-423-6665.
Area community libraries include:
• Avon Public Library — $10,000
• Beresford Public Library — $45,000
• Freeman Public Library — $15,000
• Lake Andes Carnegie Library — $15,000
• Parkston Public Library — $15,000
• Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library — $30,000
• Yankton Community Library — $100,000
———
Area school libraries include:
• Centerville School District — $10,000
• Dakota Valley School District — $30,000
• Irene-Wakonda School District — $5,000
• Yankton School District — $25,000
———
Area academic Libraries:
• University of South Dakota — $20,000
