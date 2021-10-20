Wednesday Morning Break-Ins Investigated By Yankton Police

The Yankton Police Department (YPD) is investigating a string of vehicle break-ins that took place early Wednesday morning.
YPD Cpl. Brad Parker told the Press & Dakotan that around 12 vehicle break-ins had been reported.
“We’ve got the day-shift officers working on it,” he said. “They do have some leads and some possible suspects, but we have not made any arrests yet on those.”
The break-ins were reported between 7:56-9:08 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to the YPD log, the majority of the break-ins were reported along E. 15th Street. However, vehicle break-ins were also reported on E. 19th Street, Mulligan Drive and Bunker Lane within that time frame.
Parker said a few things stood out about the break-ins.
“The vehicles were all unlocked, so there were no forced entries,” he said. “There were some pretty valuable items in some of these cars that were broken into, but they weren’t taken. It almost looks like they were after specific things, like maybe money. There were some debit cards taken and potentially money. The other valuables — there were expensive tools and electronics that were left in the vehicles and not touched. It’s a strange one.”
He said the incidents appear to all be connected, but it will take further investigation to be certain.
“That’s really hard to say for sure, but with it all happening a specific day within a period of time, one would believe that (they’re connected),” he said. “Until we find a suspect, make an arrest and do an interview, it’s hard to say, but it does look like they were connected.”
In the wake of Wednesday’s break-ins, Parker emphasized the importance of a simple practice.
“We want to encourage people to lock your car doors,” he said.
Anyone with possible information is encouraged to call the YPD at 605-668-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 605-665-4440.
