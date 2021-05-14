• Krista Fulghum, 37, Granite Falls, Minn., was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Lindsy Hansen, 29, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Patrick Highstrom, 54, no address given, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Zachary Stark, 32, Lesterville, was arrested Thursday on an unspecified warrant.
• Kendall Thomas III, 42, Sioux Falls, was arrested Thursday on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for breach of conditions of release without good cause.
• Nickolas Martinez, 21, Yankton, was arrested Friday for failure to stop at a flashing red signal and driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.