South Dakota FFA members from 10 chapters have earned their American FFA Degree. Recipients will be recognized during the 95th National FFA Convention, Tuesday, Oct. 29, during the 6:30 a.m. (CST) session. All sessions will be broadcast on RFD-TV.
• Parker — Geoff Dunkelberger
The American degree is the highest degree an FFA member can receive in the National FFA Organization. Only FFA members who have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to FFA and made significant accomplishments in their supervised agricultural experiences are eligible for the American FFA Degree. Members must have earned and productively invested at least $7,500 or have earned and productively invested at least $1,500 and worked 2,250 hours beyond scheduled school hours through their SAEs.
