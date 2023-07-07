The Yankton School Board will reorganize for the 2023-2024 school year and conduct the school district budget hearing when the board meets at 5 p.m. Monday.
During reorganization, Jacklyn Mueller will be sworn in as the new board member, replacing Frani Kieffer.
Also, Tony Beste, principal at Lincoln Elementary School, and Todd Dvoracek, principal at Yankton High School, will discuss “good news” in the district, while the board will also hear a progress report on summer projects.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m. at the Yankton School Administration Building, 2410 West City Limits Road.
