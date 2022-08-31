Donations Help Yankton Fire Department Acquire Long-Sought Support Vehicle

A new pickup truck at the Yankton Volunteer Fire Department is already providing an important utility, but a tragedy more than two decades ago helped bring it into being.
According to Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles, the department recently purchased a 2012 Ford F-150 purchased from a private citizen in Sioux Falls.
“It’s not brand new, but it’s in excellent condition and it’s going to serve us for quite a while,” he said.
Former volunteers president John Kraft told the Press & Dakotan that the new truck was made possible by a donation to honor a woman lost in a major tragedy years ago.
“We were lucky enough to receive a donation from the Benedictine Sisters,” he said. “It was in honor of a sister that passed away in the fire they had 25 years ago. When we received that donation, they wished for us to use it to buy a piece of equipment.”
In February 1997, the Sacred Heart Monastery caught fire, during which Sister Teresa Schuster lost her life.
Current volunteers president Chad Miller told the Press & Dakotan that the Sisters were instrumental in the new purchase.
“If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be there yet,” he said. “It’s just awesome that they help us out all of the time, especially with this project.”
Other donations were used to purchase the vehicle, and an old Yankton Police Department lightbar was also salvaged for the vehicle.
In total, $17,000 was raised to go toward the new truck.
Kraft said there has long existed a desire for a truck that could perform miscellaneous tasks.
“In the past, we’ve talked about trying to purchase a vehicle that the volunteers could use to respond to fires, to get extra personnel to rural fires and to haul equipment to different calls,” he said. “This seemed like a good opportunity for us to use that generous donation to help us purchase that vehicle.”
According to Miller, this was a role that was frequently filled by personal vehicles.
“If we had to go to any kind of fire in town, if they need more personnel, we’d have to take our personal vehicles,” he said. “With the gear we have anymore and the contaminants that are on the gear, we’re taking that stuff in our personal vehicles. That’s the biggest reason we wanted to get away from using our personal vehicles.”
Nickles said the truck is already fitting into its role since it was purchased in May.
“It’s been used to haul food out to the firefighters out in the country,” he said. “It’s made a couple of grass fires. It’s gone to a couple of fire schools, and it’s been used during training night to help the guys get out to the training sites where we’re at. It’s already serving its purpose.”
Kraft said the new truck has also helped haul the department’s air trailer to scenes to help in the refilling of air cylinders.
Nickles said the next big purchase of a firetruck is still a few years down the road.
“We are scheduled to replace a pumper in 2025 for the city,” he said. “We try to stay on a 20-year rotation.”
