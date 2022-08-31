Donations Help Yankton Fire Department Acquire Long-Sought Support Vehicle
Buy Now

The Yankton Volunteer Fire Department recently purchased a 2012 Ford F-150 to help the department with miscellaneous tasks including training, transporting additional fire fighters when needed and carrying equipment.

 Courtesy Photo

A new pickup truck at the Yankton Volunteer Fire Department is already providing an important utility, but a tragedy more than two decades ago helped bring it into being.  

According to Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles, the department recently purchased a 2012 Ford F-150 purchased from a private citizen in Sioux Falls.

