100 Years Ago
Thursday, April 21, 1921
• Schuetz Brothers have erected a large electric sign in front of their place of business, 3 by 18 feet, manufactured by themselves, which adds glory to the west end of Yankton’s white way. It stands vertically and bears the word “garage.”
• Yankton friends will be glad to learn of the promotion of “Jimmy” Donahue from a second lieutenancy to captain in the regular army service. The young man is a graduate of Yankton High School and a nephew of the late Mrs. Mike Magner. He was always very popular while in school here.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, April 21, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 21, 1971
• A food concession for Lewis and Clark Lake near Yankton, a water level-movement policy for Lake Andes and a resolution favoring expansion of the National Fish Hatchery here were all approved by the Game, Fish and Parks Commission Tuesday.
• Bob Karolevitz of Mission Hill will be among five authors and publishers who receive the 1971 Wrangler Awards of the National Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center in Oklahoma City. The Yankton County author will receive the award for his biography, “The Story of Harvey Dunn, Artist, Where The Heart Is.”
25 Years Ago
Sunday, April 21, 1996
• No paper
