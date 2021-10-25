LINCOLN, Neb. — The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) require each state highway agency to develop a Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The STIP must list all highway and transit projects that will be using federal funds, as well as all regionally significant transportation projects using non-federal funding sources. It covers a period of four years and, in Nebraska, is updated every year on Oct. 1.
Periodically, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) must amend the STIP for reasons such as: to add or remove projects, to make adjustments to funding sources or estimates or to update a project’s scope of work.
An amendment, referred to as Amendment 1 to the 2022-2025 STIP, is available for public comment on the NDOT website ndot.info/stip through 5 p.m. CDT Oct. 29, 2021.
The FHWA and the FTA will not approve the revision until the public comment period has ended and comments have been evaluated and incorporated in the revision as appropriate.
Copies of the Public Involvement Plan for the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s STIP are available from each of the eight district offices. A copy of the proposed STIP Public Involvement Plan may be obtained upon request to the Communication Office, 1500 Highway 2, PO Box 94759, Lincoln, NE 68509-4759, or by calling (402) 479-4512 or email jeni.campana@nebraska.gov.
