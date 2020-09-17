The Yankton County Highway Department has announced that 430th Ave. from 300th St. to 301st St. will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 22, and Wednesday, Sept. 23. Also, 304th St. (Utica Road) will be closed between U.S. Highway 81 and 439th Ave. from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, for road maintenance.
