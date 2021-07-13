By Rob Nielsen
The rocky road emerging out of the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t derailed building permits in the City of Yankton.
With the community having accumulated $12,713,947.54 in total valuation and 52 housing units through the first six months of the year, Community & Economic Development Director Dave Mingo told the Press & Dakotan that the year has been a pleasant surprise so far.
“2021 is looking better than we had expected,” he said. “It’s slightly above the 10-year average for both permit values and the issuance of permits for housing units.”
Four or five months ago, this wouldn’t have been his prediction.
“I would’ve thought we’d be a little bit down because of materials pricing the way it is,” he said. “But we have a lot of developers interested in doing projects, things worked out for them and they kept moving forward on some projects they had previously planned.”
Mingo said the high prices for materials such as lumber earlier this year didn’t seem to impact projects in the city as much as anticipated.
“The prices are starting to come down on those materials a little bit, but I anticipated them having a much greater impact on construction activities in the community,” he said. “I don’t know if our contractors were wise enough to have some reserve stock available or if they’re building those materials costs into their prices. Home values in Yankton are up substantially based on availability — or lack thereof —but construction continues on at a good pace.”
He said some of the biggest projects thus far have been in the housing arena.
“The Fox Run Townhomes up on 27th Street west of the post office continue to move forward with their phased projects,” he said. “We’ve also got some additional projects that are just being wrapped up in Summit Heights, with plans for some construction starting again before fall in that area.”
Another notable coming addition is a small commercial distribution center that is set to be built on a plot of land on the north side of town. The City Commission took steps Monday night to sell the property needed for development and improve the drainage of the surrounding land.
One notable trend Mingo pointed out in 2021 is, unlike in other recent years that put the city ahead of average at the midpoint, there isn’t really a signature project or projects driving it.
“It’s a little bit of everything that’s equaling the sum total,” he said. “In recent years, we’ve had one or two big projects that have kind of carried it, like the Mount Marty fieldhouse. … The water treatment plant was another one. This year … across the board, everything’s doing pretty well.”
He added that it’s hard to say what the rest of the year will hold given that the current state of building permits wasn’t even expected.
“I didn’t think we’d be where we’re at,” he said. “My gut’s telling me we’ve got to anticipate it to kind of plateau here, level out and end up, by the end of the year, being somewhere around average. But my prediction for the first part of the year was thankfully not correct, so I’m just as curious as everybody else to see where the construction market is going in the next five months.”
