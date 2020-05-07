Santee Tribe Closes Down Reservation After COVID-19 Positive Test

SANTEE, Neb. — The Santee Sioux Nation has recorded its first COVID-19 case, leading tribal officials to order shutdowns and travel restrictions.
The tribe had previous announced security road checks, a 75-mile travel limit for tribal members, and mandatory wearing of masks in tribally-owned businesses and the health center.
Phil Jaquith, the tribe’s public health director, announced the first positive case Thursday in a news release. The positive test marked the first case on the reservation in northern Knox County, Nebraska, although a tribal member living in Yankton had tested positive for the virus.
“As most of you are probably aware, (Wednesday) we had our first confirmed COVID 19 case in a tribal member who resides in the community of Santee,” he said. “We will be testing close contacts and household members today to determine if further testing and quarantine of additional individuals is needed.”
The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware Thursday of two additional positive COVID-19 cases within the health district.
The department said one positive case was a Knox County resident but didn’t indicate if the individual was the Santee case.
“The case is in the hospital in isolation. All direct exposures are being contacted and asked to quarantine,” the notice said. “NCDHD is currently conducting an investigation to determine the risk to the general public from this case.”
Jaquith said he has received several questions and concerns on what to do if a person has come in contact with an infected individual.
“Close contact is defined as a person who was in contact with positive person for 10 minutes or greater and was less than six feet from them this entire time,” he said. “The date of contact had to have taken place in the time frame from Sunday, May 3, to the present.”
If both conditions were met, a person who was in contact with the infected individual will be required to home quarantine for 14 days from the day of contact. If both conditions apply to you, contact phil.jaquith@ihs.gov or call (402) 857-2300.
“If both (conditions) do not apply to you, there is no further action needed beyond what you should already be doing to help prevent acquiring and spreading this disease,” Jaquith said.
“If there are any questions, contact the health center at (402) 857-2300 and/or Nebraska North Central Health District Health Department at Toll-Free (877) 336-2406,” he added.
In other tribal announcements:
• Feather Hill Express convenience store and gas station, located next to the Ohiya Casino on Nebraska Highway 12, is closed until further notice. Gas purchases can only be made with pay at the pump.
• The Santee Sioux National tribal office building was closed Thursday. The notice didn’t indicate if the closure would continue.
• All tribal court cases are postponed until further notice. For probation clients, no community service until further notice. Any questions, call Jamie at (605) 857-0369.
In its daily briefing, the NCDHD reported the second case in the district was an Antelope County, Nebraska, resident.
“The case contracted the illness due to direct exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case. The case is currently hospitalized in isolation,” the press release said. “The case investigation determined that risk to the Antelope County community from this case is low.”
