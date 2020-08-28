The City of Yankton will soon be taking the first step in the implementation of the extensive Westside Park master plan thanks to a grant from AARP.
According to a press release issued Friday by AARP South Dakota, the Yankton Parks and Recreation Department is the recipient of an AARP Community Challenge grant worth $15,000 for the construction of a Born Learning Trail in Westside Park.
Director of Parks & Recreation Todd Larson told the Press & Dakotan said this grant covers much of the cost of the project.
“Our total project that we’re looking at doing in Westside Park is approximately $22,000, so that was a great amount for us to receive,” Larson said.
Larson said the Born Learning Trail — in addition to the new trailway itself — would consist of 10 educational signs along the path.
“It’s meant for parents and children, or grandparents and children or other older adults with children,” he said. “They’ll walk down the path and they’ll encounter a sign that will tell them something. There might be circles painted on the sidewalk. There might be shapes painted on the sidewalk. The signs might reference trees, flowers or leaves that are in the area, birds singing and those types of things. We just want the kids to interact with the adults in a learning situation. The whole point of the project is that learning happens all the time, especially for children.”
He said that there is a special partnership making this trail possible.
“The Born Learning Trail is a part of United Way,” he said. “The United Way of Greater Yankton came to us at the Parks Department and asked if we’d like to be involved in writing a grant and trying to make one of our parks have the Born Learning Trail. We talked with the United Way and decided that, with our master plan for Westside Park being completed in 2019, we have additional trails that are going to be added into that park — and with the use and families that go over to that park because of the pond and the ducks — that the Born Learning Trail would be a good fit. ”
From there, the city opted to pursue AARP’s Community Challenge Grant.
He said that the United Way is partnering with Yankton Area Arts on the artistic side of the trail.
Larson said the deadline to finish the project under the grant is Dec. 18.
“We’re going to be on a tight timeline, but that’s OK,” he said. “We’ve met with United Way already this week, so we’re going to focus on the month of October for a completion date because we would like to have a ribbon cutting and — for lack of a better term — open house where we invite people to the park and use the trail for the first time as it’s been completed.”
He said that plans are to begin planning work on the trail as early as next week.
But where will this new trail lead visitors?
If all goes to plan, Larson said it’ll lead to the next part of the park’s master plan the city is looking to tackle.
“The playground system that is in that park was installed in 1989 and it is the exact same type of playground system that was in Riverside Park that we replaced a couple of years ago,” he said. “It’s seen its better days. We can no longer get replacement parts and components for it. We’ll be applying for a Land Water Conservation Fund Grant to help fund a new playground system structure in the park and this Born Learning Trail will lead up to where the new playground will be located.”
He said plans are to move the playground southeast of its current location in the park.
“We need to be awarded the grant funds from the Land Water Conservation Fund,” Larson said. “We have a good track record with them, so we’re pretty positive we can use this AARP funding and exciting new project to help us bolster our ask of the Land Water Conservation Fund.”
With the Westside Park master plan’s goals for additional amenities including a four-season picnic shelter, a fishing pier and bocce ball space, among other amenities, Larson said it will be grants like the one from AARP that will ultimately help to spur development.
“This master plan is a decade or two decades before it will all come to realization,” he said. “That’s only if we have funding to do everything. The reality is (most) of that funding probably doesn’t come from the city budget. We’re going to have to have grants and private businesses and citizen partnerships such as what we’ve seen on the Huether Family Aquatic Center.”
