SIOUX FALLS — A Tyndall man convicted of possession of child pornography was sentenced to prison last week by U.S. District Judge Lawrence L. Piersol.
According to United States Attorney Ron Parsons, Paul Hovorka, 25, was sentenced Oct. 13 to 50 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
The conviction stemmed from incidents between June 15, 2019, and Nov. 21, 2019, when Hovorka accessed child pornography using a private social media network. Using the app, he uploaded images of child pornography and shared images of child pornography with other users of the app. After receiving a tip of the illegal activity, law enforcement officers obtained a search warrant and discovered child pornography on two of Hovorka’s cell phones.
Hovorka was indicted by a federal grand jury Feb. 4, 2020, and pleaded guilty July 30.
This case was investigated by South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper prosecuted the case.
Hovorka is required to report to the U.S. Marshals Service on Oct. 29.
