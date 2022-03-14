The Yankton Community Library will be hosting three Medicare Information Sessions with Brande Beach of Prime Choice Insurance on Friday, March 18, and Friday, March 25, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Each session will offer the same information, so choose the date that works best for you.
Brande is a licensed insurance agent in Yankton and well-versed in Medicare and related plans. Attendees will learn the fundamentals of Medicare, including supplemental plans, prescription drug plans, savings programs, patient assistance programs, and 340B. Brande will also be available to answer questions that attendees may have.
The sessions are for educational purposes only. No products will be sold at the event. Sessions are free and open to the public. No registration is required.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.