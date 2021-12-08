Those who love hearing and singing traditional Christmas carols should mark their calendars now for Sunday, Dec. 19, when “The Carols of Christmas” will be presented at 5 p.m. in the seasonally decorated historic sanctuary of the Yankton United Church of Christ-Congregational at Fifth and Walnut streets.
This opportunity to hear the carols everyone loves will include music by a brass quintet, the Yankton UCC Adult Choir, and the Yankton College Memorial Pipe Organ, but the emphasis will be on singing traditional songs together in a celebration of the season.
The public is invited; the church is fully accessible through its elevator entrance. For the protection of all in attendance, especially those whose health is compromised, masks will be required.
For more information, contact the church office (secretary@yanktonucc.org; 605-665-7320) or visit the Yankton UCC website (www.yanktonucc.org). The Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan is pastor.
