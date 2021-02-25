100 Years Ago
Saturday, February 26, 1921
• Petitions calling on the county commission to appropriate money for the establishment of a county circulating library under the provisions of the bill now before the legislature were handed out for circulation in the county at the meeting of rural teachers by Mrs. Batholomew, Yankton city librarian. She made a talk explaining the law and the plan for this county.
• South Dakota knows now that Yankton is bridging the Missouri river and is convinced that we mean to finish the job, if expressions of various business men with whom C.J. Martin talked while in Sioux Falls this week are to be taken as a criterion. All who talked with him about it seemed to have abandoned their skepticism.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 26, 1946
• For the first time in the memory of local elevator and railroad men, ore cars or “gondolas” are being utilized to move corn from Yankton elevators. The Riley-Arneson elevator shipped 16 “gondolas” last week when the company couldn’t obtain box cars from the railroad companies in the city.
• A collection of the business and political papers of the late Senator Peter F. Norbeck of South Dakota has been donated to the library of the State University by Harold Norbeck, son of Senator Norbeck. Sixteen boxes and trunks containing 14,500 pounds of papers and letter cases have already been received by the University library and the rest will be sent from the senator’s former home in Redfield at a later date.
50 Years Ago
Friday, February 26, 1971
• Sen. George S. McGovern is campaigning for a Democratic presidential primary more than a year away, acknowledging he doesn’t expect to win it but forecasting that he will demonstrate his strength during the first four or five primaries of 1972.
• Traffic on Main Street and telephone service in Centerville are near normal today as cleanup continues in the aftermath of Wednesday’s explosion. Word received on the Pascales at Centerville from the University of Minnesota Burn Center was that the longtime Centerville doctor and his wife had been moved to separate rooms for treatment due to differences in their body temperatures.
25 Years Ago
Monday, February 26, 1996
• Avon completed a perfect 32-0 season, beating Hurley 15-8, 15-4 to win the State B Volleyball Tournament at the Sioux Falls Arena Saturday.
• Registered Republican students in Yankton High School government classes are ready to cast their ballots Tuesday in the state’s final February presidential primary. Two dozen students from government classes taught by Dan Fitzsimmons and Chad Gordon discussed their view of the candidates last week.
