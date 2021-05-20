Yankton School Board Adjusts Mask Policy

The Yankton School Board voted Thursday to adjust the school district’s masking policy in conjunction with new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
During a special meeting at Yankton High School, the board approved the policy shift, which will set the tone for summer activities and extended school year classes. In accordance with the new CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated students and teachers can resume activities they did prior to the pandemic without masking.
For summer activities, teachers and students who have been vaccinated may request the option to go without a mask.
The CDC guidance for unvaccinated individuals — including children under 12 — remains the same.
On another topic, to address historically high enrollment numbers, the school board also voted to hire a new Junior Kindergarten teacher for the 2021-2022 school year so the school district can add another section of Jr. K at Webster Elementary School.
