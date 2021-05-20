Yankton School Board Adjusts Mask Policy

Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.