BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension has launched a community volunteer program that will help South Dakotans learn how to facilitate educational programming and become a master in financial knowledge and skills. The Master Health Volunteer Money Mentor program will certify individuals to provide personal finance workshops and educational opportunities to their communities.
According to the FINRA Investor Education Foundation 2018 National Financial Capability Study, 47% of South Dakotans reported lacking an emergency savings fund and 31% of individuals with credit cards only paid the minimum some months during the past year. Individuals without emergency savings lack a buffer against unexpected expenses. Many turn to credit cards to meet the gap between income and expenses.
Money Mentors will become a network of trained volunteers who will provide one-on-one money management guidance and group personal finance education. The programs will target personal finance knowledge needs of the community. Training for this program includes an estimated 40 hours of online and in-person instruction. The training will utilize the “Your Money Your Goals” toolkit developed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Following the completion of this training, Master Health Volunteers are considered an intern until 40 hours of volunteer hours are completed within the first year of service. After those hours are completed, the volunteer becomes a certified Master Health Volunteer.
Applications for the second cohort of Money Mentors is now open. Once applications are submitted, candidates will be interviewed. Following the interview, applicants will complete volunteer paperwork, which includes a background check. Once the paperwork is completed, they will be able to begin the training process.
For more information or application information, contact Lorna Wounded Head, SDSU Extension Family Resource Management Field Specialist, at 605-782-3290 or lorna.woundedhead@sdstate.edu.
