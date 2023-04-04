Yankton School District is approaching the groundbreaking date of the new Early Childhood Development Center, which means we are ready to begin the exciting process of naming the building.
• Timelessness — The name of the building should be timeless.
• Inclusivity — The name of the building should promote diversity, equity and inclusivity.
• Clarity — The name of the building should be clear and easily understood.
• Relevance — The name of the building should be relevant to the nature theme incorporated into the design.
• Uniqueness — The name of the building should be unique.
• Respect — The name of the building should not include a person’s name.
The submission process will close on Saturday, April 22, and the chosen name will be announced at a later date. Be creative and have fun.
