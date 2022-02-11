Registration for the Yankton School District’s 2022-2023 Jr. K and Kindergarten is set to begin Monday. Feb. 14. Families with a child or children that will turn 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2022, are asked to pick up a registration packet at any of Yankton’s public elementary schools and register.
For more information, visit www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/pages/kdgregistration.
