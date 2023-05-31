LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Tobacco Quitline is offering additional quit medication through June 30 to Nebraskans trying to quit tobacco.

The Quitline is offering participants a one-time shipment of a two-week supply of nicotine patches, and a choice between nicotine lozenges or gum. To qualify for the special quit medication offer, participants must be an adult living in Nebraska, register with the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669), or visit QuitNow.ne.gov and complete at least one free counseling session. An additional two-week supply of one type of quit medication is available after completing a second counseling session.

