LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Tobacco Quitline is offering additional quit medication through June 30 to Nebraskans trying to quit tobacco.
The Quitline is offering participants a one-time shipment of a two-week supply of nicotine patches, and a choice between nicotine lozenges or gum. To qualify for the special quit medication offer, participants must be an adult living in Nebraska, register with the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669), or visit QuitNow.ne.gov and complete at least one free counseling session. An additional two-week supply of one type of quit medication is available after completing a second counseling session.
This offer is available through June 30, 2023, or while supplies last. After June 30, participants will only receive one type of quit medication of their choice after completing at least one counseling session. For more information or to see if you qualify, talk to a counselor today.
The Nebraska Tobacco Quitline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and offers free smoking cessation coaching and nicotine patches, gum, or lozenges at no cost to the participant. Participants can connect with Quitline by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669) or visit QuitNow.ne.gov.
Tobacco Free Nebraska (TFN) is excited to offer this additional support during the start of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) 2023 Tips from Former Smokers® campaign. The Tips® campaign features compelling stories of former smokers living with the effects of smoking-related diseases, conditions, and secondhand smoke exposure. Ad placements connect viewers to resources such as 1-800-QUIT-NOW. This campaign has been associated with reducing relapse and early death among tobacco users.
“Smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Matt Donahue. “Fortunately, quitting drastically improves health outcomes and is beneficial no matter your age. We are excited to offer Nebraskans additional support through the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline.”
Nearly 7 out of every 10 (68%) adults who smoke cigarettes report that they want to quit. The 2020 Surgeon General’s Report found that using FDA-approved nicotine replacement therapy can increase your chances of successfully quitting. The CDC states combining short-acting (e.g., nicotine gum or lozenge) and long-acting (i.e., nicotine patch) forms of nicotine replacement therapy increases the likelihood of quitting tobacco products, including cigarettes and vape products, compared with using single forms of nicotine replacement therapy. People can and do quit.
For free help quitting, or staying tobacco-free, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669) or visit QuitNow.ne.gov. Quitline services are available in over 200 languages and Spanish-speaking residents can call 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (335-3569). The Nebraska Tobacco Quitline is a free service offered by Tobacco Free Nebraska, a program through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Visit CDC.gov/Tips to learn more about the personal stories from the Tips® campaign.
