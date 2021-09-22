OMAHA, Neb. — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and is a good time to bring to light the mental health crisis that has grown in every community since the beginning of the pandemic. While mental health struggles have always existed, we are seeing more and more people speaking out about the issues that used to remain in the dark.
Since the beginning of the pandemic the nation has seen a rise in the number of cases of attempted suicides and completed suicides. The Nebraska Regional Poison Center has seen an almost 200% increase in the number of calls received related to intentional harm ingestions.
The Poison Center would like to help by providing this resource guide. Add these numbers to your phone, give them to your teens, adults, elderly, or anyone struggling with mental health, to be able to speak to or text someone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — 1-800-273-8255 or 988 Nacional de Prevencion del Suicidio – 1-888-628-9454 Veterans Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255 or text 838255
• Boys Town National Hotline — 1-800-448-3000 or text “VOICE” to 20121
• LGBTQ National Hotline — 1-888-843-4564 or text “TALK” to 741741
If suicide has touched your life and you or someone you know is in need of support, go to The Kim Foundation website at www.thekimfoundation.org for resources near you.
If you or someone you know has ingested too much medication, the wrong medication, or need poison help, call the Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222 to speak to one of our experts immediately.
