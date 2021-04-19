Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Trey Barta, 20, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a probation hold and a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• David Martin, 60, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Jamie Kleinschmit, 39, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Brittany Hetzel, 31, Crofton, Neb., was arrested Friday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Steve Shockley, 60, Yankton, was arrested Friday for obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; keeping a place for use or sale of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Erika Thelen, 40, Utica, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Dylan Sloan-Festler, 22, Champlin, Minn., was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Maria Lopez, 35, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for simple assault (domestic).
• Adam Denney, 33, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance and on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Nathaniel Beene, 21, Vermillion, was arrested Saturday for grand theft (all others over $1,000), possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jayla Walker, 24, Seabrook, Texas, was arrested Sunday on an unspecified warrant.
• Jerrod Wilcox, 35, Bloomfield, Neb., was arrested Sunday for contempt, driving under the influence, false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement and resisting arrest.
• Brenda Scheetz, 48, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Chauncey Swan, 31, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a parole hold for simple assault (domestic) and threatening a law enforcement officer or family.
• Jeremiha Kohler, 26, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for failure to appear.
