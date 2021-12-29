Due to the extremely cold weather forecast for New Year’s Day, the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area announced the cancellation of the annual First Day Hike.
Saturday’s weather forecast calls for a high of 5 degrees and 16 mph winds.
“We just don’t want to put people out there if the temperatures are supposed to be like that,” a representative from the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks told the Press & Dakotan.
The First Day Hike is part of a nationwide initiative to encourage people to use the state parks system and get outdoors.
